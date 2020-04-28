Pressure in hospital helps Doyle cope with rowing

  • From the section Rowing

Irish rower and doctor Philip Doyle says the pressure he experiences while working on the frontline in hospital helps him when competing in rowing.

The Banbridge man qualified for the now postponed 2020 Olympics with sculls partner Ronan Byrne, but has returned to work at Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The decisions I make outside of rowing are far more important to me, and they have consequences, so when I'm sitting on the start-line I have that calmness that makes me realise that I am in control," he said.

Top videos

Top Stories

A split image of Michael Robinson while playing for Liverpool (left) and speaking at an event in his role as a pundit (right)
  • From the section Football
A man in a face mask stands behind a statue of the Olympic rings in Tokyo
  • From the section Olympics
Sarah Rowell
  • From the section Athletics
Ted Cheeseman
No ball games
  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard and Paolo Maldini with the Champions League trophy