Wales para-rower Benjamin Pritchard says an operation on his arms and the effects of Covid-19 made him doubt his body ahead of his medal-winning performance at the European Championships.

The 29-year-old won silver in the PR1 men's single sculls but admits he almost withdrew from the Championships in the days before the event.

He says he is now hoping for a "consistent block of training" on his way to securing selection for this summer's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

