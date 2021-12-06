Jessica Mullins from Penarth and Joe Lewis from Aberystwyth are among the Welsh contingent taking part in a 3,000 mile rowing challenge across the Atlantic ocean this winter.

They will depart from La Gomera in the Canaries for Antigua in the Caribbean on 12 December, along with their crewmates Jessica Goddard and Lauren Hunt.

Together they will row unaided for 20 hours a day and will have to contend with extreme weather, sleep deprivation and isolation, with the journey taking at least 40 days.

