A look back at Hull's shock win over Super League champions Leeds in the 2005 Challenge Cup final at the Millennium Stadium, when Paul Cooke's late try gave the Black and Whites a 25-24 victory.

Available to UK users only.

CARNEGIE CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINAL LEEDS V HULL

Venue: KC Stadium Date: Sunday 24 July Kick-off: 1530 BST

Coverage: BBC Two (except Northern Ireland (Analogue), Wales (Analogue)