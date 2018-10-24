Leeds win historic sixth Grand Final

Defending Super League champions Leeds beat Warrington Wolves 26-18 in the Grand Final to claim a record sixth title.

Skipper Kevin Sinfield's 14-point haul inspired the Rhinos once again to come from a fifth-place finish in Super League to triumph, with help from try-scorers Ben Jones-Bishop, Carl Ablett and Ryan Hall.

Richie Myler, Joel Monaghan, Ryan Atkins and Brett Hodgson scored for Warrington in their first Grand final, but Warrington missed out on becoming the first team since St Helens in 2006 to win the Challenge Cup and Super League double.

