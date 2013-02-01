Jones-Bishop shocked at blood clot

Leeds Rhinos winger Ben Jones-Bishop says discovering he had a blood clot over Christmas was "a shock", as he faces up to six months out of the sport.

The England Knights international was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism on one of his lungs during pre-season training, and has been advised to avoid all contact for three months.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Jones-Bishop says he is "on the mend", and is hoping Leeds can have another strong season after winning the Grand Final in October.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Reiss Nelson
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
South Africa opener Pieter Malan holds out his arm during day four of the second Test against England
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger
  • From the section Football
Liverpool goal
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Reiss Nelson
Video
  • From the section Football
Ryan Christie & Alfredo Morelos
  • From the section Football