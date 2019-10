On 8 October 1960, Great Britain's rugby league team won the World Cup with a 10-3 victory over Australia at Odsal Stadium in Bradford.

Britain had won the inaugural tournament in France in 1954, but Australia won the 1957 competition.

Tries from Wigan wingers Mick Sullivan and Welshman Billy Boston saw the home side claim victory in front of 32,773 people.

