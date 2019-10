England's Sam Burgess gives his shorts to a delighted female fan following England's 34-6 win over France in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

Burgess, conducting a post-match interview in his underpants, then watches a replay of the moment the delighted supporter takes a sniff of the shorts.

Steve McNamara's side will play holders New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup at Wembley next Saturday.