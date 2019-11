New Zealand score a converted try in the final seconds to beat England 20-18 in a dramatic World Cup semi-final at Wembley.

England were leading 18-14 and heading for the final, until Shaun Johnson jinked through the English defence to tie the scores in the 80th minute. Johnson then held his nerve to convert the try and snatch victory.

New Zealand will take on Australia or Fiji in the final at Old Trafford on Saturday, 30 November.

