Ray French - a rugby league legend

Players and pundits pay tribute to legendary rugby league commentator Ray French, who has retired from commentating for BBC television.

French played for England at both union and league levels and represented the England national rugby union team in all four matches of the 1961 Five Nations Championship. After switching to rugby league, he played at his home town club St Helens, before a spell at Widnes.

French began commentating for the BBC 32 years ago, and commentated on every Challenge Cup final between 1982 and 2008.

