Sonny Bill Williams receives an impromptu haka from his New Zealand team-mates after winning the Rugby League International Federation's player of the year award.

The award recognises the enormous impact Williams has had since returning to rugby league from rugby union, including winning the NRL Grand Final with the Sydney Roosters.

The Kiwi superstar - who aims to become the first man to win both the union and league World Cups when New Zealand play Australia on Saturday, ended a run of five consecutive Australian winners of the award.