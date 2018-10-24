London must maintain a rugby league presence following the Broncos' relegation from Super League, St Helens forward Jon Wilkin tells the BBC's Super League Show.

The Broncos struggled to overcome financial problems during pre-season and have lost all 20 of their league matches in 2014, with their relegation finally confirmed by a heavy defeat at Warrington on Sunday.

Warrington's victory was their 10th win in succession and their former captain, Salford prop Adrian Morley, says his old club are one of the most ruthless teams in Super League.

