'London needs rugby league presence'

London must maintain a rugby league presence following the Broncos' relegation from Super League, St Helens forward Jon Wilkin tells the BBC's Super League Show.

The Broncos struggled to overcome financial problems during pre-season and have lost all 20 of their league matches in 2014, with their relegation finally confirmed by a heavy defeat at Warrington on Sunday.

Warrington's victory was their 10th win in succession and their former captain, Salford prop Adrian Morley, says his old club are one of the most ruthless teams in Super League.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Gabriel Martinelli
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
England players Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) smile as they hold up the men's World Cup trophy
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Video