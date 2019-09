Sam Burgess breaks his cheekbone in the opening seconds of the match as the South Sydney Rabbitohs beat the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL Grand Final.

Despite the injury Burgess carried on to lead the Rabbitohs to their first NRL title in 43 years while becoming the first non-Australian to win the Clive Churchill medal for the man of the match.

The game was Burgess's last in rugby league before switching codes to play rugby union for Bath.

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports.