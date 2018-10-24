There was a time when Wakefield Trinity were synonymous with Challenge Cup success, when legends such as Derek Turner, Neil and Don Fox and Gary Cooper made the club regular Wembley visitors in the 1960s.

But the 1970s were a lean period until the mercurial talents of the late David Topliss inspired Trinity back to the Twin Towers in 1979.

They saw off St Helens at Headingley in the semi-final to book a final date with Widnes - going into their fourth Wembley appearance in five seasons as the 'Cup Kings'.

So it proved on that May day, as Widnes raced into a lead and not even Andrew Fletcher's score could pull the Belle Vue club back into it as Eric Hughes' score made it 12-3 and sealed a fourth trophy of the season for the side from Naughton Park.

