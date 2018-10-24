Liam Sutcliffe's growing influence at Leeds Rhinos is analysed by the BBC Super League Show pundits Jamie Peacock and Luke Dorn.

The 20-year-old has established himself as first-choice stand-off despite the presence of record points scorer Kevin Sinfield.

Team-mate Peacock has been impressed by his array of skills, while Dorn, of Castleford Tigers, says his coolness under pressure is a feature of his game.

