Watch the best tries from Leigh Centurions' shock victory over Super League side Wakefield in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Wakefield raced to a 24-6 lead by half-time with tries from, amongst others, Chris Riley and Joe Arundell.

But Championship leaders Leigh fought back and scored 30 points in the second half with former Wakefield player Oliver Wilkes scoring the winning try.

