Collision cam! Hear the rugby league hits

Watch Leeds Rhinos prop forward Jamie Peacock test the new in-game microphone during his side's Challenge Cup sixth-round win over Huddersfield Giants.

The hosts, who won 48-16, ran in eight tries to book their place against Hull FC in the quarter-finals.

Peacock says watching the footage back was "cringe worthy" while BBC Sport presenter Tanya Arnold jokes he is "bossy" on the pitch.

Available to UK users only.

For more information on how to get into rugby league, go to the Get Inspired website.

