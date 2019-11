The BBC Super League Show looks at the possible impact that changes made in Australia's NRL can have in the European game.

Panellists Robbie Hunter-Paul and Paul Wellens, as well as presenter Tanya Arnold discuss interchanges, TV reviews and ways to speed up the game in the northern hemisphere and improve entertainment for fans.

