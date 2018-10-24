Ryan Hall's last-minute try secures Leeds Rhinos the League Leaders' Shield with a dramatic win at Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening.

The try clinched a decisive victory and kept alive Leeds' hopes of achieving a Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final treble.

Hall and his team-mates host fourth-placed St Helens in their play-off semi-final on Friday, while Huddersfield will face Wigan Warriors in Thursday's first semi-final.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available to UK users only.