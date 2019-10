Watch highlights of a thrilling Super League Grand Final as Leeds Rhinos beat Wigan Warriors 22-20 at Old Trafford.

Despite twice trailing, the Rhinos fought back, with Danny McGuire scoring two of four tries, the last of which was by 20-year-old Josh Walters.

Brian McDermott's side completed a domestic treble, adding to the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup.

