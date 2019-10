New Zealand beat England 9-2 at the Olympic Stadium to level the three-Test series and set up a decider at Wigan next Saturday.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall touched down in the corner shortly after half-time to score the only try of the game.

The Kiwis had a score ruled out when Kodi Nikorima lost control of the ball short of the line but a drop goal from Tahu sealed the win.

