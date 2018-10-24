Travel back with the BBC's Super League Show to 1989, when Widnes skipper Kurt Sorensen and company beat mighty Canberra Raiders in the World Club Challenge.

Old Trafford was the venue, the Winfield Cup holders Canberra were the visitors and in their ranks were stars such as Mal Meninga, Bradley Clyde, Laurie Daley and Ricky Stuart.

Widnes had quality of their own, with Great Britain internationals such as Martin Offiah, Alan Tait, Jonathan Davies and Tony Myler threaded through the team alongside big Kiwi Sorensen.

