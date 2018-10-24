There was a time in the 1980s when the cream of world rugby league played in England, after a ban on signing Australian players had been lifted.

Kangaroos stars such as Peter Sterling, Mal Meninga and Brett Kenny made their way to Hull FC, St Helens and Wigan respectively.

But perhaps the biggest deal at that time was when Wakefield Trinity, battling to preserve their First Division status in 1983, persuaded Australia and Queensland stand-off Wally Lewis to come to Belle Vue.

The excitement and anticipation was huge as 'the King' arrived at Trinity for his 10-game stint, on world-record wages.

