Player welfare and the Magic Weekend are topics on SLS2's agenda this week, with Hull FC playmaker Leon Pryce and former Great Britain international Iestyn Harris joining presenter Tanya Arnold in the studio.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane's comments about more games and bigger squads come in reply to those of Huddersfield front-rower Eorl Crabtree, who would like a reduction in the workload.

The Magic Weekend is a spectacle that most players and fans alike enjoy, but the event is one of 30 games in the Super League calendar, and the panel discuss whether there needs to be a tweak to keep the event in the schedule without adding to the number of fixtures.

There is also a try of the week, some East Yorkshire archive from the 2012 Magic Weekend and some rugby league teasers to keep you occupied in the wait for the weekend's games.

You can see the Super League Show every Monday on BBC One in the north, with a nationwide repeat the following day on BBC Two (times vary) and the show is available all week on the BBC iPlayer.