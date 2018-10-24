Warrington and Oldham's Challenge Cup semi-final meeting in 1990 brought together two teams starved of the Wembley atmosphere.

Oldham had never made it to the old Twin Towers, while the Wire had to go back 15 years for their last outing to the capital.

The late Mike Gregory led Warrington, who named Martin Crompton in the halves after an 11th-hour injury to Paul Bishop, to a hard-fought victory against a Mike Ford-inspired Oldham side that would go on to win the Second Division final at Old Trafford later in the season.

