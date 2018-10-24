BBC's Super League Show reviews the opening round of action from the Super 8s with Hull KR football manager Jamie Peacock and Batley head coach John Kear.

The pair join presenter George Riley on SLS2 - the bitesized serving of the Super League Show - to also discuss the United States' bid to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The entertainment also includes archive footage of Championship side Leigh knocking Super League club Salford out of the Challenge Cup in 2015, this week's stunning Try of the Week and a rugby league brain teaser.

SLS2 is available on the BBC Sport website and app every Tuesday.