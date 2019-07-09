Castleford Tigers and England half-back Luke Gale has had rotten luck with injuries over the past few seasons, with knee and then Achilles problems hampering his progress for club and country.

The 29-year-old half-back played in the 2017 World Cup final but the following season fractured his kneecap in a collision with Pauli Pauli.

He returned in 2018 but after knee surgery in the off-season, ruptured his Achilles tendon in pre-season.

Together with physio and former rugby league player Matt Crowther, Gale tells the BBC Super League Show about the process of recovery, both mentally and physically.