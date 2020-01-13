Apart from my voice. I am absolutely fine - Burrow

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, 37, has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the impact of motor neurone disease (MND).

Burrow found out he had MND - an incurable, degenerative condition that affects how nerves in the brain and spinal cord function - in December.

At the weekend, Burrow walked onto the pitch with Leeds Rhinos before kick-off in a fundraising friendly against Bradford Bulls, and then came on for an emotional final five minutes.

Speaking to Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, he said although it is affecting his voice, he feels physically well and is still able to train.