'I feel like Danny died to save other people'

In 2015, rugby league player Danny Jones died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game. He had a condition called cardiomyopathy, which could have been picked up by a heart screening. His widow, Lizzie Jones, has since campaigned for more safety checks in the sport, with the Rugby Football League now introducing mandatory heart screenings.

One of those screenings revealed that Keighley Cougars’ Jordan Aitchison had a heart condition. He’s since had surgery and hopes to be back playing soon.

Jordan told Radio 5 Live’s Helen Skelton “it’s hard to put into words” his gratitude for what Lizzie has done, adding: “It’s meant the absolute world to me.”

Lizzie wants to create “a legacy” and continue to spread awareness:

“I feel like Danny has died to save other people. I just want them [our children] to see the impact their dad had and the difference his life made.”

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live Drive.