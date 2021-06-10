Wales Rugby League: 'It won’t be too long before some of them grace Super League’
Wales Rugby League hope their partnership with Super League side Salford Red Devils will help produce a host of future league stars.
The Development Academy based at Coleg y Cymoedd in the south Wales valleys aims to provide the best young Welsh players a potential route to the Super League.
BBC Sport Wales went to find out more about the link-up and see if the rugby union heartland of south Wales could be revived as a rugby league breeding ground.
