Ffion Lewis: No regrets over code switch for Wales rugby league captain
Half-back Ffion Lewis has been named Wales rugby league captain for the Test against Ireland in Colwyn Bay on 17 October.
The dual-code international will lead the side in the absence of injured Shaunni Davies in Wales’ first Test match on home soil.
Lewis, 25, who has won 14 caps for Wales in rugby union, says she has no regrets since changing codes earlier this year.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Rugby League