Emotional Kevin Sinfield completes seven ultra marathon in seven days challenge
Watch the moment former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield finishes his challenge of running seven ultra marathons in seven days at the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford.
Sinfield has run 300 miles (482km) to raise money for motor neurone disease charities, inspired by ex-Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow who has MND.
