Tim Lafai: Salford Red Devils and Samoa centre on rediscovering his love for the game
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Tim Lafai had a remarkable 2022. At the end of the previous year, the 31-year-old been working as a labourer in Australia but finished last year a World Cup finalist and Super League regular.
The former Canterbury and St George Illawarra three-quarter tells the Super League Show the story of that unbelievable year and of his hopes for more success in 2023.
Available to UK users only.