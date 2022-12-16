Warrington Wolves prop Paul Vaughan tells the BBC Super League Show he is revitalised following his off-season move from the NRL.

The 31-year-old was among the best props in the world during the 2019 season, earning Australia honours and impressing for New South Wales in State of Origin.

However, the Covid pandemic put a halt to some of the Canberra-born front-rower's progress and, after some off-field issues which affected his last few seasons in the NRL, he has come to England for a new lease of life and has settled in well to the Wire culture.