Hard work ahead for Stevens - Johnson

England manager Martin Johnson says recalled prop Matt Stevens still has "hard work" ahead of him if he is to force his way into England's 30-man World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old returned to rugby in January following the end of a two-year drugs suspension and has now been included in the 45-man World Cup training squad.

Stevens fellow South Africa-born Saracens club-mate Mouritz Botha has also been selected.

Botha is one of five uncapped players called up, along with Manusamoa Tuilagi, Thomas Waldrom, Joe Simpson and Charlie Sharples.

Top videos

Video

Hard work ahead for Stevens - Johnson

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

  • From the section Football
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

  • From the section Football

Top Stories

Women's Time Trial

Watch: European Championships 2018 - Men's time trial and mixed diving final

  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Paul Pogba

Transfer deadline - one day to go

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea target Kepa pays release clause and Kovacic set to join on loan

Anonymous girl crying

Concern as some organisations say gender-based violence 'not an issue' for them

  • From the section Sport
Ian Bell

I want to play for England again - Bell

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning 100m European Championships gold

Asher-Smith now world class - Cram on golden night for British sprinting