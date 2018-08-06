Hard work ahead for Stevens - Johnson

England manager Martin Johnson says recalled prop Matt Stevens still has "hard work" ahead of him if he is to force his way into England's 30-man World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old returned to rugby in January following the end of a two-year drugs suspension and has now been included in the 45-man World Cup training squad.

Stevens fellow South Africa-born Saracens club-mate Mouritz Botha has also been selected.

Botha is one of five uncapped players called up, along with Manusamoa Tuilagi, Thomas Waldrom, Joe Simpson and Charlie Sharples.