England on course for World Cup - Tindall

Mike Tindall tells BBC Sports news correspondent Dan Roan that England are "right on schedule" in their preparations for the World Cup and are ready to take on Wales on Saturday, in their first of three warm-up fixtures.

England will play Wales twice before playing Ireland ahead of the tournament, which starts on September 10, and Tindall says the team are "chomping at the bit" to get back out on to the field.

The Gloucester centre, who returned to training on Monday after his recent wedding to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, adds that England will be looking to "take on" teams at the World Cup and play fast rugby.

Top videos

Video

England on course for World Cup - Tindall

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'My dad wore the same socks for four days'

  • From the section News
Video

Ashton 'feels like a new player' after England recall

  • From the section Rugby Union

Top Stories

Ben Stokes at court

Stokes 'mocked gay men before fight'

  • From the section News
Georgia Davies, Adam Peaty and James Guy (left to right)

GB’s Peaty, Anderson, Guy & Davies win European gold in mixed relay - videos & round-up

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois absent from Chelsea training amid Real Madrid links

Alan Hutton celebrates his goal for Aston Villa

Villa boss Bruce wins Championship opener on Hull return

Katie Archibald

Archibald wins European silver in omnium - videos & report

Salomon Rondon

Newcastle sign Rondon in Gayle loan swap