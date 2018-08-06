Mike Tindall tells BBC Sports news correspondent Dan Roan that England are "right on schedule" in their preparations for the World Cup and are ready to take on Wales on Saturday, in their first of three warm-up fixtures.

England will play Wales twice before playing Ireland ahead of the tournament, which starts on September 10, and Tindall says the team are "chomping at the bit" to get back out on to the field.

The Gloucester centre, who returned to training on Monday after his recent wedding to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, adds that England will be looking to "take on" teams at the World Cup and play fast rugby.