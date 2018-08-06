Stevens poised for England comeback

Matt Stevens tells BBC Sport news correspondent Dan Roan that making his England comeback following his well-publicised drugs problems would be "an amazing story" for him and his family.

The 28-year-old was banned from the sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine in December 2008, but resumed his club career with Saracens last January.

Stevens will help England take on Wales on Saturday in the first of three World Cup warm-up games, and the prop is determined to prove he is still capable of playing at international level.

Top videos

Video

Stevens poised for England comeback

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

  • From the section Football
Video

Stretch out with Team GB skier Cheshire

Top Stories

James Guy

Watch: European Championships 2018 - GB's Guy in swimming heats

  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Paul Pogba

Transfer deadline - one day to go

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning 100m European Championships gold

Asher-Smith now world class - Cram on golden night for British sprinting

  • From the section Athletics
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea in talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa for £71m

  • From the section Football
BBC pundits

Who is in a 'mess' and who will win Premier League? - BBC pundits' predictions

Zlatan heads the ball

'Heading should be limited in professional football & banned for under-18s'