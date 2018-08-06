Matt Stevens tells BBC Sport news correspondent Dan Roan that making his England comeback following his well-publicised drugs problems would be "an amazing story" for him and his family.

The 28-year-old was banned from the sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine in December 2008, but resumed his club career with Saracens last January.

Stevens will help England take on Wales on Saturday in the first of three World Cup warm-up games, and the prop is determined to prove he is still capable of playing at international level.