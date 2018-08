Wales coach Warren Gatland says he is "pretty happy" despite the 23-19 loss to England in the opening World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham.

The New Zealander praises "fantastic" Rhys Preistland after the Scarlet was moved from full-back to fly-half following Stephen Jones's late injury.

Gatland, who hopes Morgan Stoddart can recover from a broken leg to make the trip to New Zealand, was happy his side managed three tries in the match.