Wales captain Sam Warburton celebrates the "massive team effort" that secured the 19-9 victory over England at the Millennium Stadium.

The Cardiff player says his side were "pumped up" and determined to win, after their narrow defeat at Twickenham in last weekend's reverse fixture.

Man-of-the-match Warburton also praises James Hook as "one of the best players in the world", after his crucial second-half try set Wales on their way to a pulsating victory.