Lewis Moody describes his relief that a knee injury picked up in England's warm-up game against Wales is not serious enough to rule him out of the 30-man party for the World Cup in New Zealand, which begins in September.

Flanker Moody, who captains the World Cup squad, is encouraged by the speed of his recovery but does not yet know whether he will be available for Saturday's game against Ireland.

England's opening World Cup match is against Argentina on 10 September, with Georgia, Romania and Scotland also awaiting in the group stage.