Simpson delighted at England call

Wasps scrum-half Joe Simpson is thrilled to have a chance of earning his first England cap as part of the 30-man squad travelling to the World Cup in New Zealand, which begins in September.

With Danny Care ruled out because of a toe injury, manager Martin Johnson has opted to take three scrum-halves to New Zealand. Simpson will compete with Ben Youngs and Richard Wigglesworth for the number nine spot.

England's opening World Cup match is against Argentina on 10 September, with Georgia, Romania and Scotland also awaiting in the group.

