Alastair Hignell has put his life story into a book, Higgy: Matches, Microphones and MS.

The former England rugby player and 5 live sports commentator had his career cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

He's now a leading campaigner for people living with the disease and has been talking to Radio 5 live's Tony Livesey.

