England head coach Martin Johnson admits kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness specialist Paul Stridgeon made a mistake and regret switching balls during their 67-3 win over Romania.

Johnson says the duo, who have been suspended for Saturday's match against Scotland, should have asked referee Romain Poite's permission to change the ball.

However, the England boss insists his side have not been distracted by the incident and are fully focused on winning their Pool B clash this weekend.