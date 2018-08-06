England's Mark Cueto says his team-mates have been "caught out" by the amount of off-pitch coverage at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The winger believes England players have "tightened up" since three players were accused of making inappropriate comments to a female hotel worker and a much-criticised celebratory night out at a Queenstown bar.

Cueto adds that Saturday's quarter-final opponents France are the "best attacking team in the world" and "more dangerous than ever" after defeat by Tonga.