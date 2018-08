France defence coach Dave Ellis says the desire for revenge will play no part when they play England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

England knocked France out of the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, while Martin Johnson's men won the most recent match between the two teams - a 17-9 win in the Six Nations in February.

Yorkshireman Ellis also says England's performances during the pool games can be forgotten about and that France have learnt from his compatriots how to "play ugly".