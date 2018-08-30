Live - Sale commentary

Listen to live commentary of Sale from BBC Radio Manchester.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Manchester City
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Max Verstappen
Arsenal v Wolves
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Steph Houghton.
  • From the section Football
Lionel Messi
Rangers' Eros Grezda
  • From the section Football