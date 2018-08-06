Johnson dismisses 'penalty shootout' stories

Martin Johnson tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that the media have made up a story about Jonny Wilkinson and Toby Flood having a 'shoot-out' to decide who will kick in the World Cup quarter-final against France.

Wilkinson has struggled with the Gilbert ball in the tournament, but has been selected at fly-half while Flood, who has a better kicking record, will play at inside centre.

The England coach says his team will need to be at their best to compete with a France side that is "almost unstoppable" on its day, while captain Lewis Moody insists that the squad must "focus" if it is to secure a World Cup semi-final spot.

