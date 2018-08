South Africa coach Peter De Villiers hints that he is ready to step down following his side's 11-9 defeat to Australia in the World Cup quarter final.

De Villiers became South Africa's first black coach when he replaced Jake White following their 2007 World Cup win.

The 54-year-old guided the Boks to a 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and the Tri-Nations title later the same year.