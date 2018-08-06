Leicester Tigers coach Richard Cockerill says he has no ambition to trade club for country and remains convinced that his old Tigers team-mate Martin Johnson is the best person to lead England.

Cockerill, who won 27 caps as an England hooker, believes that it makes no sense to change coaches now after Johnson's period "learning on the job", despite England's underwhelming World Cup exit.

The Leicester boss also says he will speak to Manu Tuilagi about his well-publicised leap from a ferry in New Zealand, as the centre has previously claimed to be unable to swim!