Wales Rugby Union president Dennis Gethin believes it will be one of the greatest days in his nation's history if Wales can beat France to make the World Cup final.

Gethin tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan that the team's "absolutely incredible" tournament can provide a morale boost to the whole country, which has struggled in the global economic downturn.

The WRU chief states he has absolute confidence that Wales can beat France on Saturday, and is hopeful of a "dream final" against New Zealand.